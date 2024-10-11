M1 Barnsley: Part of M1 in South Yorkshire to close tonight as repairs made by workmen

Published 11th Oct 2024
Part of the M1 in South Yorkshire will be closed tonight for work to repair a damaged bridge.

Officials say the northbound carriageway between junctions 37 (Dodworth) and 38 (Haigh), in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, will be shut tonight (Friday 11 October) to complete repairs to the bridge joint.

Overnight closures are also planned on this stretch of road next week to enable further repairs.

The damaged joint was discovered on Monday afternoon (7 October) with closures put in place as soon as possible and discussions began to find a solution.

National Highways has already carried out partial repairs and had planned to have them fully completed last night, with all lanes reopened.

Unfortunately, these have been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, including overnight low temperatures affecting concrete curing times.

The northbound carriageway is now scheduled to be closed between junctions 37 and 38 overnight tonight from 8pm, with all lanes re-opened by 9am tomorrow.

The route will then be closed overnight, each night between 8pm and 6am, on Monday (14 October), Tuesday (15 October) and Wednesday (16 October). Once a temporary fix has been completed, a permanent repair will be scheduled for a later date.

A fully signed diversion will be in place throughout the closures.

