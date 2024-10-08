M1 junction 38 bridge repairs Barnsley: Is M1 still affected and when will work be completed?

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:49 BST
Delays are continuing on the M1 in South Yorkshire, as emergency services are carrying out on a bridge

National Highways say one lane of the M1 northbound remains closed following emergency repairs to a defective bridge joint within junction 38, near Barnsley.

They said in a statement today: “The northbound carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm on Monday 7 October following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38 (Haigh).”

“Assessments and partial repairs were carried out overnight, but one lane remains closed. There is also a 50mph limit in place.

Work continues to repair the bridge joint and the remaining lane closure will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.”

