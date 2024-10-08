M1 junction 38 bridge repairs Barnsley: Is M1 still affected and when will work be completed?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delays are continuing on the M1 in South Yorkshire, as emergency services are carrying out on a bridge
National Highways say one lane of the M1 northbound remains closed following emergency repairs to a defective bridge joint within junction 38, near Barnsley.
They said in a statement today: “The northbound carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm on Monday 7 October following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38 (Haigh).”
“Assessments and partial repairs were carried out overnight, but one lane remains closed. There is also a 50mph limit in place.
“Work continues to repair the bridge joint and the remaining lane closure will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.