Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delays are continuing on the M1 in South Yorkshire, as emergency services are carrying out on a bridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays are continuing on the M1 in South Yorkshire, as emergency services are carrying out on a bridge

National Highways say one lane of the M1 northbound remains closed following emergency repairs to a defective bridge joint within junction 38, near Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement today: “The northbound carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm on Monday 7 October following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38 (Haigh).”

“Assessments and partial repairs were carried out overnight, but one lane remains closed. There is also a 50mph limit in place.

“Work continues to repair the bridge joint and the remaining lane closure will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.”