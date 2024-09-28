Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the ‘friendly village’ that dates back to medieval times, but mixes that history with modern development.

That’s what we discovered when we visited Ecclesfield, a historic village in the north of Sheffield, full of history, and renowned among locals and visitors alike for its friendly spirit.

Ecclesfield dates back to the Domesday book, and is said to have had a church since 1141. But today it also mixes that history with modern facilities, and a beautiful park, with a big development project nearing completion, which will bring two new big name high street brands into the area.

St Mary's Church, Ecclesfield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Most of the current St Mary’s Church dates back to the late 1400s, and it is one of the most historic buildings in the village.

Meanwhile, the most modern element to the village is probably the new retail park next to Common Lane, a major road, where work is currently ongoing to complete a drive through Starbucks, and a modern Greggs. Both are due to open shortly.

Builders are also putting the final touches on a number of smaller stores on the same retail park, which is close the the village’s Aldi, and not far from its Morrisons.

A builder carries out work on a new retail development next to Common Lane, Ecclesfield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

But there is plenty more in the village. There are more shops along High Street, as well as a community run library which hosts many activities for residents groups.

And Church Street boasts the popular, recently reopened Black Bull pub, as well as Brown’s cafe, in the past named by readers of The Star as one of the best places to get a cooked breakfast in the city.

Nearby is Ecclesfield Park. It was once agricultural land, but was bought from the Duke of Norfolk estate in 1920, by what was then Wortley Rural District Council. It was official opened as a park seven years later, and now boasts bowling greens, tennis courts, football pitches, a children’s play area and a bandstand. There’s also an avenue of lime trees - with each tree in memory of a local soldier who died in the first world war.

Browns Cafe, on Church Street. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

We asked people enjoying the park what it was like to live in Ecclesfield, and what they would would like to improve. And the resounding message was that it was a friendly place to come, whether you live there or are a visitor.

Adam Khaleal, who was enjoying a walk in Ecclesfield Park, said: “It’s a very nice area, and it’s got a nice community, nice people, and there’s some good walks as as well. In general its a great place to live. You’ve got you local shopping for your foot, with the Morrisons, There’s not a great deal of shops and stuff round here, but it’s got your essentials that you need.”

But he said he would like to see more shops and places to eat locally, and more places for socialising.

People enjoying a walk in Ecclesfield Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Another resident Andy Roberts agreed. He said: “I think it’s got a really good sense of community, and lots of nice places to eat out, restaurants, bars, pubs, etcetera, so it’s a lovely place to live.”

He said he'd like to see the local park improved, although there had been investment in the children’s play area. “I think it could always do with a bit more investment,” he added.

Joan Hulbert was in the park walking her dog, Harley. She said: “The people are so friendly. I don’t live round here but I always come every come here every day with the dog because it’s a nice place to bring him.”

Leah Kenyon was living in the area temporarily. She said: “It’s a really nice village environment. The neighbours that I’ve met have been really nice. Everybody gets on really well, it’s been pretty good. “

But she says there are things that she’s like to improve - not least the roads. She added: “Mill Lane comes straight down from the M1 and there a lot of fast cars that run straight through the junction. at Mill Road, with The Common.”

She said she’d like to see them slowed down, especially at night.