Video footage captures the moment a driver made a last-minute exit from the M18 in South Yorkshire, crossing the chevrons, which South Yorkshire Police said ended up costing the motorist more than £2,000 and three points on their licence. | South Yorkshire Police

This video captures the moment a driver makes a hasty exit off a motorway in South Yorkshire, which ended up costing them more than £2,000.

The motorist appears to miss the exit from the M18 for the M1 near Thurcroft, Rotherham, before steering across the chevrons at the last moment to leave the motorway.

The clip was shared by Chief Inspector Kevin Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, who said the motorist was eligible for a driving course but opted for a court hearing instead.

When the driver appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 4 this year, he revealed, they were given three points on their licence, fined £1,538 and ordered to pay a £615 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Chf Insp Smith said: “Exiting the motorway like this isn’t a great idea. You can see the cloud of debris kicked up as they swerve over to the exit at speed perilously close to crash barriers.”

The Highway Code states that if an area is marked with chevrons and bordered by solid white lines ‘you must not enter it except in an emergency’.

Commenting on the footage, one person wrote: “It happens all the time. I've never understood why. My instructor always told me if I make a mistake when driving, just simply finish the mistake safely and find somewhere to turn around (or use the next junction).

Chf Insp Smith replied: “That’s what I do. It’s a pain in the backside but it doesn’t endanger anyone or run the risk of a blowout or skidding into a barrier for the sake of 10 minutes added inconvenience.”

South Yorkshire Police accept dashcam footage from members of the public submitted through the national Nextbase platform.

Chf Insp Smith said: “Anyone who witnesses anything similar can report it to us and we will take action to make the roads safer for all.”