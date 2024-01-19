Roadworks on the Centenary Way viaduct will be delayed until at least July, as new cycle lanes are set to cause further disruption.

The emergency works began in August 2022 after a concrete section of the bridge fell.

They were due to be completed in Autumn 2023 – but Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council says it will now be delayed until at least July.

A report to the council’s overview and scrutiny management board states that the delay is due to ‘traffic management implications of the construction and alignment with the completion of the Sheffield Road cycle route and the works on the M1’.

Centenary Way

An RMBC spokesperson said that the traffic management system on Centenary Way would be made worse by the construction of a new cycle lane on Sheffield Road.

They added: “Due to the requirements set out when external funding was granted to Rotherham Council, the Sheffield Road Cycle Scheme must be completed as soon as possible.

“These works are currently being carried out and planned to complete in the summer. To carry out works on Centenary Way at the same time as these works would have caused additional traffic congestion and increased journey times for motorists.

“On consideration, it was deemed better to delay the Centenary Way works in order to minimise disruption. In addition, works to the bridge already completed have maintained its safety until the more intensive improvements are made.