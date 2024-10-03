Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are on the scene after a serious crash on a Sheffield road this morning.

South Yorkshire Police and the fire service have been sent to the scene after the incident, which happened near to Lowedges on the Greenhill Parkway.

Emergency services are on the scene after a crash on Greenhill Parkway, Low Edges. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said this morning in a statement: “Please be aware that Greenhill Parkway at Lowedges is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene. It is expected to remain closed for the next few hours. The public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes accordingly.”

They added they were called at 8.56am to a two vehicle collision on Greenhill Parkway.

Two fire crews from Central fire station and one from Lowedges attended the incident. Crews are still at the scene.

Bus company Stagecoach has put diversions in place because of the crash.

The firm said in a statement: “Due to an accident on Greenhill parkway, Service 25 will be diverting along Lowedges road and Chesterfield Road south. This will be until further notice.”

The AA has described the road as blocked, with slow traffic and a detour in operation.