Greenhill Parkway: Emergency services issue update on crash which closed Sheffield road
Greenhill Parkway was closed for well over an hours this morning after a collision understood to have involved a car and a van, this morning, with all three emergency services seen.
Now the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued a statement over the collision.
They said: “We received a call at 8.53am on Thursday morning to report a collision between two vehicles on Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police understands the injuries were not serious.
The road has now re-opened, it uis understood.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier that they were called at 8.56am to a two vehicle collision on Greenhill Parkway.
Two fire crews from Central fire station and one from Lowedges attended the incident.
