Lowedges Community Festival finally made its comeback on Sunday, August 11, after a year’s hiatus due to funding and staffing difficulties.

This year’s event was held at the 20-acre Bawshaw Showground in Dronfield for the first time, having previously been held at Greenhill Park. It saw live performances, food stalls, a beer tent and fairground rides entertaining thousands of visitors in what was one of August’s sunniest days yet.

Writing on behalf of the festival, committee member Julie Rich shared online that the change in event location was as a result of rising costs. This year’s event was also pulled together by a committee of only six people, four of whom work full time, and with little funding.

She added: “Hopefully next year the reggae tent will be back and [we will] try and get covered seating areas. We will also try to offer more free rides.

“[We have] had lots of feed back that the stage show, re-enactments, Punch [and] Judy and birds of prey were very much enjoyed.”

Next year will also see the event’s name changed to S8 Festival.

Photographer Errol Edwards submitted dozens of photos to The Star from the event. View 16 of our favourites below. Do you see anyone you know?

1 . Lowedges Festival 2024 Lowedges Community Festival took place on August 11 after a year hiatus. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Lowedges Festival 2024 The event saw re-enactment groups provide entertainment for visitors | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3 . Lowedges Festival 2024 Jayne Dunn, lord mayor of Sheffield, joined the event | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

4 . Lowedges Festival 2024 Local hero John Burkhill, also known as 'The Man with the Pram', attended the event | Errol Edwards Photo Sales