Lowedges Festival 2024: 16 fabulous photos of Sheffield summer event that attracted thousands

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:48 GMT

One of Derbyshire and Yorkshire’s largest events made its highly-anticipated return over the weekend.

Lowedges Community Festival finally made its comeback on Sunday, August 11, after a year’s hiatus due to funding and staffing difficulties.

This year’s event was held at the 20-acre Bawshaw Showground in Dronfield for the first time, having previously been held at Greenhill Park. It saw live performances, food stalls, a beer tent and fairground rides entertaining thousands of visitors in what was one of August’s sunniest days yet.

Writing on behalf of the festival, committee member Julie Rich shared online that the change in event location was as a result of rising costs. This year’s event was also pulled together by a committee of only six people, four of whom work full time, and with little funding.

She added: “Hopefully next year the reggae tent will be back and [we will] try and get covered seating areas. We will also try to offer more free rides.

“[We have] had lots of feed back that the stage show, re-enactments, Punch [and] Judy and birds of prey were very much enjoyed.”

Next year will also see the event’s name changed to S8 Festival.

Photographer Errol Edwards submitted dozens of photos to The Star from the event. View 16 of our favourites below. Do you see anyone you know?

Lowedges Community Festival took place on August 11 after a year hiatus.

1. Lowedges Festival 2024

Lowedges Community Festival took place on August 11 after a year hiatus. | Errol Edwards

The event saw re-enactment groups provide entertainment for visitors

2. Lowedges Festival 2024

The event saw re-enactment groups provide entertainment for visitors | Errol Edwards

Jayne Dunn, lord mayor of Sheffield, joined the event

3. Lowedges Festival 2024

Jayne Dunn, lord mayor of Sheffield, joined the event | Errol Edwards

Local hero John Burkhill, also known as 'The Man with the Pram', attended the event

4. Lowedges Festival 2024

Local hero John Burkhill, also known as 'The Man with the Pram', attended the event | Errol Edwards

