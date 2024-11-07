Sheffield commuters faced big delays this morning after an emergency road closure hit rush hour traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses were diverted from around 5am today after the closure of Glossop Road, because of what the operator Stagecoach described as an ‘emergency road closure,’ which left them unable to operate between Upper Hanover Way and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, with diversions via Brookhill, Western Bank, and Whitham Road.

By 8am, traffic was running along the road on a one-way basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No entry’ signs were placed across the carriageway at various points along the road on the city centre-bound carriageway.

Cars and buses could be seen queueing up to get onto Clarkson Road, which leads up to the Children’s Hospital.

Signs attached to the barriers around the road works stated: “Essential electricity works on behalf of Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) PLC.”

Gas engineers could be seen at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “At 12.26pm on November 6 we were made aware of an underground electricity cable fault on Glossop Road, affecting one customer.

“Our engineers attended site and repaired the cable and the affected customer was restored at 5.17am this morning – 7 November. We’d like to thank our customer for their patience while we carried out the necessary repair.

“The road remains closed whilst the the local gas network operator carries out checks and work on its network.”