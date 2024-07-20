Come the weekend, it was one of the most popular places to go out in Sheffield, and it boasted an eclectic range of different pubs.
And when it came to pub crawls, the West Street Wobble was a popular choice, which could be easily extended onto Glossop Road.
The variety of pubs along that short stretch of road was great. From alternative venues where bands including Pulp played over the years, to fashionable wine bars further along the road, there was plenty to take in along West Street and Glossop Road.
We have dug out eight pictures of pubs as they were then, back in an era before today’s craft beers, when a trip to the pub usually meant a pint of Tetley or Stones, or XXXX or Carling if you were on the lager.
We have used them to take you on a pictorial pub crawl back in the 80s and 90s.
Some of the well loved pubs included in this retro gallery of watering holes have long gone, having fallen victim to demolition.
Others are buildings that are still there, but under a different name and transformed inside.
Take a look at the pictures, and share your memories in the comments section.
