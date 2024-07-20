Come the weekend, it was one of the most popular places to go out in Sheffield, and it boasted an eclectic range of different pubs.

And when it came to pub crawls, the West Street Wobble was a popular choice, which could be easily extended onto Glossop Road.

The variety of pubs along that short stretch of road was great. From alternative venues where bands including Pulp played over the years, to fashionable wine bars further along the road, there was plenty to take in along West Street and Glossop Road.

We have dug out eight pictures of pubs as they were then, back in an era before today’s craft beers, when a trip to the pub usually meant a pint of Tetley or Stones, or XXXX or Carling if you were on the lager.

We have used them to take you on a pictorial pub crawl back in the 80s and 90s.

Some of the well loved pubs included in this retro gallery of watering holes have long gone, having fallen victim to demolition.

Others are buildings that are still there, but under a different name and transformed inside.

Take a look at the pictures, and share your memories in the comments section.

1 . Retro gallery takes you on a 80s / 90s pub crawl along West Street and Glossop Road Retro pub crawl | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . The Mail Coach The Mail Coach was a popular traditional pub on West Street in the 1980s and 90s. The building is still there,p but is now the rebranded Wick at Both Ends. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council Photo Sales

3 . The Bee Hive The Bee Hive Hotel, as it was in the 1980s and early 90s, at junction of Portland Lane. In the 1990s, it was extended and renamed the Foundry and Firkin public house for a period of time, but now has reverted to its traditional name. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd, Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd, Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales