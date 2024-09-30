Upper Hanover Street: Photos show extensive damage to car and police vehicle after Sheffield road crash
Upper Hanover Street has been closed at its crossroad with Glossop Road following a collision involving a car and police vehicle.
Photos at the scene today, taken at 1pm, showed emergency services in attendance, including a fast response paramedic.
Car parts can be seen spread some distance across the road, with a black car showing some significant front end damage. Its airbags have inflated, and its keys remain in the ignition.
The police vehicle involved in the collision has also sustained some serious damage to its passenger side.
Police tape has been put up around the scene, with the southbound side of Upper Hanover Street and Upper Hanover Way closed, according to AA Traffic.
The incident has caused delays and diversions to both the Supertram service, and bus services.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further details.
More details to come.