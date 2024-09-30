Upper Hanover Street: Photos show extensive damage to car and police vehicle after Sheffield road crash

By Kirsty Hamilton, Harry Harrison
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Photos have revealed the damage to a police vehicle and a car after a crash on a Sheffield road today.

Upper Hanover Street has been closed at its crossroad with Glossop Road following a collision involving a car and police vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos at the scene today, taken at 1pm, showed emergency services in attendance, including a fast response paramedic.

Photos show significant damage to two vehicles following a collision on Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield.Photos show significant damage to two vehicles following a collision on Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield.
Photos show significant damage to two vehicles following a collision on Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield. | National World

Car parts can be seen spread some distance across the road, with a black car showing some significant front end damage. Its airbags have inflated, and its keys remain in the ignition.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police vehicle involved in the collision has also sustained some serious damage to its passenger side.

Police tape has been put up around the scene, with the southbound side of Upper Hanover Street and Upper Hanover Way closed, according to AA Traffic.

The incident has caused delays and diversions to both the Supertram service, and bus services.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further details.

More details to come.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield