Photos have revealed the damage to a police vehicle and a car after a crash on a Sheffield road today.

Upper Hanover Street has been closed at its crossroad with Glossop Road following a collision involving a car and police vehicle.

Photos at the scene today, taken at 1pm, showed emergency services in attendance, including a fast response paramedic.

Photos show significant damage to two vehicles following a collision on Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield. | National World

Car parts can be seen spread some distance across the road, with a black car showing some significant front end damage. Its airbags have inflated, and its keys remain in the ignition.

The police vehicle involved in the collision has also sustained some serious damage to its passenger side.

Police tape has been put up around the scene, with the southbound side of Upper Hanover Street and Upper Hanover Way closed, according to AA Traffic.

The incident has caused delays and diversions to both the Supertram service, and bus services.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further details.

More details to come.