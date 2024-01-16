From a butcher advertising horse meat for human consumption to a look inside a typical 60s home, they show how times have changed

This remarkable photo shows a butchers shop at Moorfoot in Sheffield city centre advertising horse meat for human consumption.

It was taken in around 1969, meaning it predates the horse meat scandal of 2013, in which meals advertised as containing beef were found to have been made using horse meat, by more than 40 years.

At least in this instance the shop was upfront about the meat it was selling.

The picture is one of two kindly shared by Duncan Smith, who found them in an old album dated 1969-70 belonging to his late father Trevor Smith, assistant librarian for many years at the University of Sheffield and a keen amateur photographer.

The other picture from the album, again showing how much times have changed, is of a horse-drawn rag and bone man's cart on Carter Knowle Avenue.

This retro photo gallery includes those images and 19 more nostalgic pictures of Sheffield back in 1969.

Among them are photos of a typical Sheffield home in the late 60s, a glimpse inside the much-missed Gaumont Cinema at Barker's Pool and the old Glossop Road Baths.

Also pictured is the toy department of the Northern Trading Co store on Paradise Street, the grand opening of a now famous Sheffield pub, Midland Station as it looked back then and the Peace Gardens in bloom.

A dramatic shot, meanwhile, captures a huge fire tearing through a steelworks, while elsewhere youngsters are pictured playing beside the model boat lake in Firth Park, and huge crowds are seen gathered for the Lord Mayor's Parade through the city centre.

These photos will surely bring back memories for many readers. What is it you miss most about 1960s Sheffield?

1 . Moorfoot A butchers shop at Moorfoot, Sheffield city centre, advertising horse meat for human consumption in around 1969 Photo: Trevor Smith Photo Sales

2 . Horse and cart A horse-drawn rag and bone man's cart on Carter Knowle Avenue, Sheffield, in around 1969 Photo: Trevor Smith Photo Sales

3 . 60s toys Shop assistant Irene Jagger in the doll department at Northern Trading Co, on Paradise Street, Sheffield, in October 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales