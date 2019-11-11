Rotherham Central railway station

Rotherham Central railway station will remain closed today, with water almost reaching the level of the platform at the peak of the floods.

Sections of the tracks remain under water today.

Network Rail is urging train passengers to check with their operators whether all services will be running today.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Network Rail teams worked across the weekend to restore services, pumping away millions of litres of water - but some lines still affected

Rotherham Central will remain closed on Monday, November 11, with water having almost reached the height of the platform when the flooding was at its most severe.

"Other routes across South Yorkshire and into Lincolnshire will be running on Monday, but ongoing testing to safety-critical signalling equipment means fewer trains will be able to run than usual and at slower speeds, meaning passengers are strongly encouraged to check with National Rail Enquiries or their train operator for the latest information as journeys will be subject to change and may take longer than usual.”

Matt Rice, Director for the North and East at Network Rail said: "A month's worth of rain in 24 hours has had a significant impact on the rail network over the past few days, but an heroic effort from our teams in difficult conditions means we are able to run at least some trains on most routes in South Yorkshire on Monday.

"However, I do strongly recommend that passengers check before they decide to travel on Monday and advise that those services that are able to run will be busier than usual.