Roads remain closed across Doncaster due to flooding - latest list
A number of roads remain closed across Doncaster this morning due to flooding.
Here is the latest list, provided by Doncaster Council.
In a statement, the council said: “Please be aware that due to the heavy rainfall we had there are a number of roads which have been closed.
“For your safety we urge drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures.”
Oak Lane - Sykehouse
Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road
Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)
A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough
Ferry Boat Lane - Mexborough
Clay Lane West - Kirk Sandall (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
Kirk Bramwith Bridge - Kirk Bramwith
Fordstead Lane - Arksey
Nursery Lane - Sprotborough (Between Boat Lane and Cadeby Lane)
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Bridge Hill (Water Lane)
River Bridge - Stainforth
Denaby Lane - Old Denaby
Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby
Greys Bridge - Denaby
White Cross Lane - Wadworth
High Common Lane - Austerfield
Trundle Lane - Fishlake
Pinfold Lane - Fishlake
Dirty Lane - Fishlake
Trundle Lane - Fishlake
Eastfield Road - Fishlake
Far Bank Lane - Fishlake
Nab Lane - Fishlake
Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Millfield Road - Fishlake
Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)
Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses
Westfield Road - Fishlake
Ings Road - Bentley
Wilsic Lane - Tickhill
Hunt Lane - Bentley
Yarborough Terrace - Bentley
Cromwell Rd - Bentley
Conyers Rd - Bentley
Frank Road - Bentley
Marsh Road - Bentley
Wrightson Terrace - Bentley