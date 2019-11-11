Here is the latest list, provided by Doncaster Council.

In a statement, the council said: “Please be aware that due to the heavy rainfall we had there are a number of roads which have been closed.

A number of roads across Doncaster are closed this morning due to flooding

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For your safety we urge drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures.”

Oak Lane - Sykehouse

Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road

Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)

A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough

Ferry Boat Lane - Mexborough

Clay Lane West - Kirk Sandall (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

Kirk Bramwith Bridge - Kirk Bramwith

Fordstead Lane - Arksey

Nursery Lane - Sprotborough (Between Boat Lane and Cadeby Lane)

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Bridge Hill (Water Lane)

River Bridge - Stainforth

Denaby Lane - Old Denaby

Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby

Greys Bridge - Denaby

White Cross Lane - Wadworth

High Common Lane - Austerfield

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Pinfold Lane - Fishlake

Dirty Lane - Fishlake

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Eastfield Road - Fishlake

Far Bank Lane - Fishlake

Nab Lane - Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Millfield Road - Fishlake

Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)

Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses

Westfield Road - Fishlake

Ings Road - Bentley

Wilsic Lane - Tickhill

Hunt Lane - Bentley

Yarborough Terrace - Bentley

Cromwell Rd - Bentley

Conyers Rd - Bentley

Frank Road - Bentley

Marsh Road - Bentley