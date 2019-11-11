RAF helicopter drafted in to bolster flood defences in Doncaster
An RAF helicopter has worked overnight to bolster flood defences in Doncaster.
The RAF Chinook was drafted in to drop off tonnes of aggregate to shore up flood defences and improve drainage in Bentley a bid to protect homes in Doncaster.
Over the weekend the British Army also sent support to Doncaster, with specialist engineers providing emergency technical and logistical advice to the Environment Agency in Bentley.
The Environment Agency said: “We've asked for military support to move aggregate to the Bentley area. This doesn't represent a further risk.
“The aggregate is being used to add further strength to a flood defence in the area.
“A Chinook aircraft will be used to make the delivery tonight from 7.30pm.”
Bentley is one of the areas of Doncaster badly affected by flooding after one month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours last week.