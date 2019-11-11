The RAF Chinook was drafted in to drop off tonnes of aggregate to shore up flood defences and improve drainage in Bentley a bid to protect homes in Doncaster.

Over the weekend the British Army also sent support to Doncaster, with specialist engineers providing emergency technical and logistical advice to the Environment Agency in Bentley.

An RAF chinook helicopter dropped off tonnes of aggregate in Bentley to shore up flood defences

The Environment Agency said: “We've asked for military support to move aggregate to the Bentley area. This doesn't represent a further risk.

“The aggregate is being used to add further strength to a flood defence in the area.

“A Chinook aircraft will be used to make the delivery tonight from 7.30pm.”

The British Army was deployed to Doncaster over the weekend after parts of the town flooded