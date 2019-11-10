More flooding and heavy rain on the way as forecasters warn of further disruption

The UK is in for another wet and unsettled week, forecasters say, as communities already hit by flooding remain on high alert after heavy downpours.

A yellow weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – is in place from midnight tonight until midday on Tuesday, covering South Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: “Following recent wet weather an area of rain will affect the area on Monday morning before clearing to frequent heavy showers by Monday afternoon, these continuing until the middle of Tuesday.

Vehicles try to pass deep flood water as it rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield. Picture: Tom Maddick/SWNS

“Over the high ground of the Peak District widely 30 mm is expected to fall with 60 mm possible in a few spots. Snow may prove an additional hazard, falling over the highest peaks at times but only small accumulations are expected.”

Then a further yellow warning is in place from Wednesday night until 11.45pm on Thursday.

“A period of heavy rain may affect the area through Thursday, bringing further disruption,” said the Met Office. “Uncertainty in the location of any heavier rainfall is high, though with ongoing flooding across the area, even relatively small amounts of rain may cause significant impacts – 15-25 mm of rainfall is possible by the end of Thursday.”

Almost 50 flood warnings are in place across England.

Met Office meteorologist Sophie Yeomans said a weather system moving across Europe will cause a ‘fair amount’ of rainfall across England and Wales throughout the week.

"It is going to be an unsettled week in terms of rain," she said.

Sheffield was deluged with one month's worth of rain in a day last Thursday and Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, died after being swept up in floodwaters near Matlock.

Many parts of Fishlake, near Doncaster, remained under 3ft of water from the nearby River Don on Sunday and only tractors were able to get in by road.

About half of the 700 residents evacuated as water began to inundate the village during heavy rain, but some people spent Saturday in the Hare and Hounds pub, with others seeking shelter and company in the church.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Matlock on Friday while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met flooded residents in Conisbrough on Saturday.

"Some catchments in the north are still sensitive at the moment," Ms Yeomans said.

Severe "danger to life" flood warnings, all along the River Don, remained in place on Sunday, according to the Environment Agency.

Rail operator Northern has warned people in South Yorkshire that some routes are likely to remain closed because of flooding until further notice.

Services are still not calling at Rotherham, with Tuesday being the earliest estimate for the line through the station to reopen.