Emergency road closure in Sheffield neighbourhood causing bus diversions

Buses are being diverted this afternoon, following an emergency road closure in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Church Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago.

Posting on X, the spokesperson continued: “Service 57A Due to an emergency road closure on Church Street, Oughtibridge,

“Service 57A is diverted via Langsett Road/Middlewood Road in both directions (normal 57 route) until this is clear.

“Apologies for any inconvenience. “

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to confirm whether the closure relates to a police incident.

More to follow.