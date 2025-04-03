Emergency road closure in Sheffield neighbourhood causing bus diversions
Church Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago.
Posting on X, the spokesperson continued: “Service 57A Due to an emergency road closure on Church Street, Oughtibridge,
“Service 57A is diverted via Langsett Road/Middlewood Road in both directions (normal 57 route) until this is clear.
“Apologies for any inconvenience. “
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to confirm whether the closure relates to a police incident.
More to follow.
