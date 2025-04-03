Emergency road closure in Sheffield neighbourhood causing bus diversions

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Buses are being diverted this afternoon, following an emergency road closure in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Church Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago.

Posting on X, the spokesperson continued: “Service 57A Due to an emergency road closure on Church Street, Oughtibridge,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Church Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments agoChurch Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago
Church Street in Oughtibridge is currently subject to an emergency road closure, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago | Google/National World

“Service 57A is diverted via Langsett Road/Middlewood Road in both directions (normal 57 route) until this is clear.

Get sheffield">Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“Apologies for any inconvenience. “

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to confirm whether the closure relates to a police incident.

More to follow.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice