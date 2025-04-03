Ketton Avenue: Dramatic rescue at Sheffield home after accidental blaze breaks out in kitchen

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:43 BST
Firefighters have helped to rescue a Sheffield resident from their home, after a blaze broke out while they were cooking.

The dramatic fire was accidentally started at a residential property on Ketton Avenue in the Norton Lees area of Sheffield last night (Wednesday, April 2, 2025).

Three fire crews, from Central and Lowedges stations, were sent out to the scene at around 8.50pm.

The dramatic fire was accidentally started at a residential property on Ketton Avenue in the Norton Lees area of Sheffield last night (Wednesday, April 2, 2025) | Google/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The accidental fire involved cooking.

“The occupant was safely led out of the premise by firefighters.

“Crews left the scene at 9:30pm.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the resident involved did not suffer any injuries in the fire, and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Call 999 in an emergency.

