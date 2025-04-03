Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have helped to rescue a Sheffield resident from their home, after a blaze broke out while they were cooking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dramatic fire was accidentally started at a residential property on Ketton Avenue in the Norton Lees area of Sheffield last night (Wednesday, April 2, 2025).

Three fire crews, from Central and Lowedges stations, were sent out to the scene at around 8.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dramatic fire was accidentally started at a residential property on Ketton Avenue in the Norton Lees area of Sheffield last night (Wednesday, April 2, 2025) | Google/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The accidental fire involved cooking.

“The occupant was safely led out of the premise by firefighters.

Read More Sheffield to bask in temperatures warmer than Barcelona as wave of spring sunshine continues

“Crews left the scene at 9:30pm.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the resident involved did not suffer any injuries in the fire, and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Call 999 in an emergency.