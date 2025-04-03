Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists parking their cars in Sheffield city centre are urged to be on high alert, following a spike in dashcam thefts from vehicles located in a small cluster of streets.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cluster of streets is centred around Granville Road in Sheffield city centre and Queens Road, a short distance away, South Yorkshire Police’s city centre neighbourhood policing team have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the team said a total of 17 dashcams have been stolen over a 10-day period, running from March 20 to March 30, 2025, with much of “the offending taking place overnight in hours of darkness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the team said a total of 17 dashcams have been stolen over a 10-day period, running from March 20 to March 30, 2025, with much of “the offending taking place overnight in hours of darkness” | Google/NW

“It is reported thieves are forcing entry to unattended vehicles and stealing valuables left on display inside,” continued the spokesperson.

Police say they are “working hard” to tackle the rise in thefts, with increased patrols in affected areas - along with efforts to follow lines of enquiry in a bid to track down stolen items.

Read More Sheffield to bask in temperatures warmer than Barcelona as wave of spring sunshine continues

Acting Inspector Jon Revill, of the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This recent spike in offending has seen a number of dashcams being stolen from inside unattended vehicles.

"It's important to remember that thieves are looking for easy opportunities and that there are things you can do to help keep your property safe. Take care to remove electrical items such as a removable dashcam, smartphone, or sat nav from your vehicle while it's parked overnight or unattended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Darnall fire: Fire crews abused by yobs who started more fires as emergency services worked at Sheffield blaze

"It's also important to be aware that leaving sat nav mounts, suction cup marks on windows, or cables can indicate to a criminal that such items are being used inside the vehicle. Even if they can't see the electrical item, they might chance their arm and break in.

Read More Appeal after blue flare set off on busy train following Sheffield Wednesday away game against Cardiff City

"We're appealing for information on this recent spike of theft from motor vehicles and are also keen to hear from second hand dealers who may have been offered dashcams recently. Similarly, if you see an online deal for dashcams which seems too good to be true, we're encouraging you to report this to us."

Police have shared other precautions motorists can take when it comes to securing vehicles and their contents. They include:

Always lock it - Get into the habit of locking your vehicle, even if you're only going to be away from it for a moment.

Take it with you or hide it - Your mobile phone, coins, sunglasses, packs of medication and many other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunistic thief. Remember: the cost of replacing a window is often much more than that of the stolen items.

Wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.

Park in well-lit and busier areas - It can take less than 30 seconds to break into a vehicle. Parking in well-lit areas and busy streets increases the chances of a thief being seen. As such, they might be more inclined to steer clear.

Choose your car park wisely - Always try to park in well-lit, staffed car parks or those with a Park Mark safer parking award. You can find these by clicking here: https://orlo.uk/Ts42v

For more information on how to make your vehicle less of a target, follow this link: https://orlo.uk/wArnt.