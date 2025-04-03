Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old woman has become the seventh person to be arrested, as part of an ongoing investigation into modern slavery and sexual exploitation centred around a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was arrested on Friday, March 28, 2025, on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking concerning sexual exploitation, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon (Thursday, April 3, 2025).

A spokesperson for the force said the woman has subsequently been released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on Friday, March 28, 2025 on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking concerning sexual exploitation, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon (Thursday, April 3, 2025) | Adobe

They added: “The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by specialist officers in the Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit in November 2024, following reports of sexual exploitation taking place in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.

“The arrest follows the arrests of six men and women - a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in December 2024 and three men aged 25, 30 and 40 years-old and a 31-year-old woman in January 2025.

Read More Suspects in Sheffield sexual exploitation & modern slavery case arrested at Port of Dover

“The six were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences concerning sexual exploitation.

“They all remain on police bail at this time.”

Read More Man and woman arrested on suspicion of modern slavery after sexual exploitation reports in Sheffield

Anyone with information which could assist officers further with their investigation, please contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 608 of November 25, 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also report via the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700 or if you don’t feel able to report to police directly, you can anonymously pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or use the secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org