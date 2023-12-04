The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene

A man has been seriously injured in a horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire lane.

The man, aged 31, suffered his injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Dinnington Road, between Dinnington and Woodsetts village, in Rotherham, on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement on the crash.

They said in the statement that just after 1.30pm on Sunday, December 3 emergency services attended Dinnington Road, between Dinnington and Woodsetts village following reports of a collision involving three vehicles. They added: "It is alleged that the driver of a white Ford Ranger was travelling towards Worksop and collided with a silver Mercedes SLK, before colliding with an on-coming white BMW M135i.

"The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The driver of the Mercedes SLK, an 80-year-old man and his passenger, a 77-year-old woman, and the driver of the white BMW M135i, a 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries."

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam, and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the white Ford Ranger prior to the collision.

Anyone with information can contact them online, via live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 449 of 3 December 3, 2023.