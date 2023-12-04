Police reveal how many were caught driving after drinking or taking drugs last Christmas, as 2023 campaign launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have revealed the number of people caught driving after drinking or taking drugs in the run up to last Christmas.

It comes as they today launch a month-long campaign to try to stop drink-driving during the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During December 2022, South Yorkshire Police officers stopped 1,140 vehicles and conducted 903 breath tests. Of those, 119 people failed a test.

An additional 231 drug tests were administered and 27 people tested positive.

Today the campaign to prevent drivers doing the same this year begins with a warning that driving under the influence of drink or drugs could result in a driving ban, unlimited fine or prison sentence, and could cost lives.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) said: “We are asking members of the public to make the right decision and help us to prevent the unnecessary pain, grief and suffering caused by collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely – don’t let your friends and family pay the price.

“Make a plan before you leave the house – if you’re having a drink you need to book a taxi, use public transport or walk home if you can. Leave the car at home to avoid temptation.”

Officers will once again be carrying out targeted check sites, with dedicated activity at all times of day.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Where a driver tests positive for drink or drugs, they will be taken into custody and could be charged and in court within 24 hours of a positive sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want people to think about the consequences – do you really want to lose your job for a pint of beer? Change a life forever? Kill or injure someone?

“We will be out there day and night, alongside our district colleagues to keep you safe. Help us and do the right thing this festive season, have none for the road.”

Police enforcement will be supported by a four-week awareness campaign that will feature on social media, radio and posters in high-footfall areas. SYSRP is also working alongside PubWatch schemes and local football clubs to raise awareness about the dangers.

Insp Collings added: “We know that the majority of drivers do not drink or take drugs and drive and we are thankful for your help in creating safer roads.