Yorkshire Water bosses have explained what has now been done at the site of a massive main burst in Sheffield city centre, and revealed when they expect to re-open the road.

Cumberland Street, near the bottom of The Moor, has been closed since a water main burst and flooded the street on Tuesday afternoon.

This afternoon, the company has issued a statement describing the progress made in getting Sheffield city centre back to normal since the incident. And the firm has also given an update on a second burst, at Charlotte Road, just outside the city centre.

The site of the water main burst on Cumberland Street, at the bottom of The Moor, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And they expect it to be more than a week before the road is fully re-opened.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We have now repaired the 18-inch main on Cumberland Street following a burst on October 14, and will be re-charging it and bringing it back into service.

“However, the burst caused a significant amount of consequential damage to the road and the two adjacent pathways, which will need to be repaired before we can safely reopen the road.”

The company said it is currently anticipating that the road will be closed until at least next weekend (October 26), though this may change when a thorough plan for the repair is created with the Sheffield Council highways team.

It said it would conduct repairs as quickly as possible.

The firm added: “We understand that the closure is disruptive and would like to apologise to everyone in the area. We appreciate everybody’s patience and will share updates as and when we have them.”

Yorkshire Water say some stone has been placed over the main at the moment to weigh it down and give it some support - which is why the excavation looks filled in. Additional concrete will be arriving today and placed on top to fully weigh it down before it can be used again.

Meanwhile, another burst main, at Charlotte Road, has been repaired and the road has now been opened up under two-way traffic lights whilst they complete reinstatement.