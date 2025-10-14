Watch: Huge water burst in Sheffield city centre closes three major roads and 'busiest' roundabout

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Oct 2025, 16:23 BST
A huge water burst tore up a chunk of asphalt and created a ‘lake’ in Sheffield city centre, this afternoon.

Fountains of water reached up to 6ft on Cumberland Street at the bottom of The Moor and a ‘lake’ formed which reached Eyre Street.

The incident closed Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Bramall Lane roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield- police said in a statement, urging drivers to avoid the area.

Cumberland Street was closed by a water main burst.placeholder image
Cumberland Street was closed by a water main burst. | nw

Footage from the scene shows yellow sand covering the road, a jagged piece of asphalt next to a bus stop and multiple cordons manned by officials and police.

Yorkshire Water has been contacted for comment.

