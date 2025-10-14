Watch: Huge water burst in Sheffield city centre closes three major roads and 'busiest' roundabout
Fountains of water reached up to 6ft on Cumberland Street at the bottom of The Moor and a ‘lake’ formed which reached Eyre Street.
The incident closed Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Bramall Lane roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield- police said in a statement, urging drivers to avoid the area.
Footage from the scene shows yellow sand covering the road, a jagged piece of asphalt next to a bus stop and multiple cordons manned by officials and police.
Yorkshire Water has been contacted for comment.