Bosses at Yorkshire Water have revealed Sheffield has been hit by a secondary wave of burst pipes today - as a result of last night’s burst on Cumberland Street in the city centre.

The company, which is working on repairs after yesterday’s burst water main near the bottom of The Moor, said the incident directly affected other pipes.

It comes at a time when the company has imposed a hosepipe ban because of water shortages.

The burst pipe on Cumberland Street has caused a spate of bursts elsewhere in the city. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The firm confirmed yesterday’s incident was why customers in areas across the city had problems with their water supply last night.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson the burst main on Cumberland Street resulted in a temporary loss of supply for some postcodes.

The firm told The Star: “Our team was able to restore supplies to all properties in the late evening, however, the repair itself is still ongoing.

“A section of Cumberland Street will remain closed whilst we complete the repair and following reinstatement. For the safety of our colleagues, pedestrians, and road users, there is a signed diversion in place.”

Engineers on the scene at Cumberland Street, Sheffield, today. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

They added: “Unfortunately, the initial burst also resulted in a number of smaller additional bursts as a result of pressure fluctuations in the system.

“All customers have water supply, but some may experience low pressure whilst we complete all of the repairs. Customers will see us working in the area throughout the day and we’ll try to keep disruption to a minimum."

The additional bursts have included one on Charlotte Road, where part of the road is now closed as a result of the burst in the early hours.

Yorkshire Water say this is currently being repaired and will remain closed until damage caused to the road is also repaired.

They are advising customers to run their tap for a short period if their water has come back cloudy.

“We’ll be meeting with highways after the initial repair is complete to assess consequential damage, and we’ll have a better idea of how long traffic management will be in place after that,” they added.

Cumberland Street remained closed this morning, although Eyre Street has re-opened.