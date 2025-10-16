Cumberland Street Sheffield: How the bottom of The Moor looks as repairs start after burst water main chaos
The road, at the bottom of The Moor, has now partially re-opened, and the huge hole which was dug around the burst pipe has partially been filled in.
But it is still impossible to drive all the way along Cumberland Street, with a large section still fenced off.
This morning, motorists in Sheffield city centre were able to drive along the short stretch of road between Eyre Street and South Lane, with buses, cars and cyclists all using that stretch.
Work still has to be carried out to repair the road surface.
Pedestrians are still able to walk the full length of the road.
Signs remained in place at the top of The Moor this morning stating that the Furnival Gate bus gate was suspended.
Cumberland Street was closed on Tuesday after a burst water main flooded the road, also causing the closure of Eyre Street.
It also led to thousands of Yorkshire Water customers experiencing water supply issues as well as secondary bursts related to fluctuations in water pressure caused by the original burst.
The Star has approached Yorkshire Water to ask for more details of the timescale involved in the repairs.