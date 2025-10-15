This was the scene on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, today as disruption continues following a major water pipe burst yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road remained closed this morning, at 9am, with a large section of the road between Eyre Street and The Moor fenced off while workmen carried out work after yesterday’s pipe burst in Sheffield city centre.

This is the scene on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, this morning. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Behind the barrier is a large hole, which appears more than 10m long and a similar width, with a large pile of rubble stacked up next to it, which had been removed by excavators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No timescale for the road’s reopening is yet known, say officials.

It is believed that work to repair the pipe has not yet commenced, although water is no longer escaping.

Signs announced the suspension of the bus gate at the top of The Moor. Photo: David Kessen, Nationa World | National World

Repairs to the road surface will also need to be carried out before it can re-open.

In the mean time, road signs have appeared at the top of The Moor abd Furnival Gate announcing that the bus gate that usually applies to that stretch of road has been suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water has announced this morning that water supplies have been restored to homes after problems last night.

The S2, S3, S6 , S7, S8, S10, and S11 areas had been affected.

The firm said: “We're pleased to confirm that repairs are now complete and water supplies to the area have been restored.

They added: “Your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

There is still a hosepipe ban in place in Sheffield.