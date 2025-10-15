Cumberland Street Sheffield: Road closure and water supply update after pipe burst causes major disruption

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 08:51 BST
This was the scene on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, today as disruption continues following a major water pipe burst yesterday.

The road remained closed this morning, at 9am, with a large section of the road between Eyre Street and The Moor fenced off while workmen carried out work after yesterday’s pipe burst in Sheffield city centre.

This is the scene on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, this morning. Photo: David Kessen, National World
This is the scene on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, this morning. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Behind the barrier is a large hole, which appears more than 10m long and a similar width, with a large pile of rubble stacked up next to it, which had been removed by excavators.

No timescale for the road’s reopening is yet known, say officials.

It is believed that work to repair the pipe has not yet commenced, although water is no longer escaping.

Signs announced the suspension of the bus gate at the top of The Moor. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Signs announced the suspension of the bus gate at the top of The Moor. Photo: David Kessen, Nationa World | National World

Repairs to the road surface will also need to be carried out before it can re-open.

In the mean time, road signs have appeared at the top of The Moor abd Furnival Gate announcing that the bus gate that usually applies to that stretch of road has been suspended.

Yorkshire Water has announced this morning that water supplies have been restored to homes after problems last night.

The S2, S3, S6 , S7, S8, S10, and S11 areas had been affected.

The firm said: “We're pleased to confirm that repairs are now complete and water supplies to the area have been restored.

They added: “Your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

There is still a hosepipe ban in place in Sheffield.

