Homes across Sheffield reporting no water and low pressure
In a statement, Yorkshire Water has said it is dealing with reports of homes in a number of suburbs without water or experiencing low water pressure.
The areas affected are S2, S7, S8, S10 and S11.
Regarding the issue in S2, S7 and S8, Yorkshire Water said: “We are investigating the issue and will restore supplies as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
And regarding the issues in S10 and S11, the firm said a “burst water main” was to blame.
Yorkshire Water added: “Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible.”
Earlier today, a water main burst on Cumberland Street at the bottom of The Moor.
It tore up a chunk of asphalt and created a ‘lake’, which reached Eyre Street, this afternoon.
Fountains of water reached up to 6ft.
The incident closed Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Bramall Lane roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield- police said in a statement, urging drivers to avoid the area.