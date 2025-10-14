Homes across Sheffield reporting no water and low pressure

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 14th Oct 2025, 18:32 BST
Homes across Sheffield are reporting water issues this evening.

In a statement, Yorkshire Water has said it is dealing with reports of homes in a number of suburbs without water or experiencing low water pressure.

Homes across Sheffield are experiencing water issues.
Homes across Sheffield are experiencing water issues. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The areas affected are S2, S7, S8, S10 and S11.

Regarding the issue in S2, S7 and S8, Yorkshire Water said: “We are investigating the issue and will restore supplies as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

And regarding the issues in S10 and S11, the firm said a “burst water main” was to blame.

Yorkshire Water added: “Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

Earlier today, a water main burst on Cumberland Street at the bottom of The Moor.

It tore up a chunk of asphalt and created a ‘lake’, which reached Eyre Street, this afternoon.

Fountains of water reached up to 6ft.

The incident closed Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Bramall Lane roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield- police said in a statement, urging drivers to avoid the area.

