Residents in a Sheffield suburb are upset at plans for a newly resurfaced road to be dug up just a matter of weeks after it was laid.

Yorkshire Water is expected to have to dig up newly resurfaced Hangingwater Road to mend a leaking pipe, which is leaving the road soaked and drains blocked.

William Bradshaw is concerned over the leak in the road on Hangingwater Road, Nether Green. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World

William Bradshaw, who lives nearby, said the leak started in the middle of September.

He told The Star that he contacted Yorkshire Water on September 19, but has since spoken to people who have told him they had reported it even before then.

“It had been leaking three or four days before I reported it,” he said. “It is causing quite a few problems but nothing has happened.

Water pooling over the drains at Hangingwater Road. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World

“It makes the traffic noisier, and it is also causing the road surface to deteriorate. It’s washing down a lot of debris and blocking drains. We’re worried about what it’s doing under the road, which was only resurfaced this summer.

“This all happening at a time that they have imposed a hosepipe ban, but water is streaming down the road from a leak, and they’re losing litre of water every minute from this for the last two weeks.”

Rainfall from Storm Amy, which hit parts of Yorkshire over the weekend, swelled water levels in the region’s reservoirs, meaning they have now increased for four weeks in a row.

Reservoir stocks increased to 52.9 per cent, up from 46.2 per cent the previous week. The last time reservoir stocks were over 50 per cent was early July.

However, reservoirs remain well below the 70.7 per cent average for this time of year and a hosepipe ban remains in place affecting Sheffield.

Yorkshire Water says the leak was investigated as soon as it was reported and has been identified as potentially requiring a section of main to be removed and replaced.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of a leak on Hangingwater Road, Sheffield. Due to its location, we have to liaise with local highways to ensure that the necessary permits are in place, to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum whilst we carry out this work.

“This takes time to organise and approve and our teams will be onsite on Friday, October 17 to attend the repair and the road fully reinstated once it has been completed.

“We understand that leaks are frustrating for our customers, and reducing leakage on our networks is a priority for us. Leakage is the lowest it has ever been in Yorkshire, and it’s something that we work on all year round.”

They added they had reduced leakage by 15 per cent over the last five years and would be spending £38m over the next five years to continue bringing that number down. The company is also working on a £406m scheme to replace more than 600 miles of pipework to make burst and leaks less likely.