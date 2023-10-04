Bus company first puts curfew for rest of week on service along Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, after attacks on services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yobs have launched a series of attacks on bus services on a busy Sheffield street.

The series of incidents, reported by the operator First, have led to the company introducing a curfew on services on Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, for the rest of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means no services will be going along the street after 6pm for the rest of the week, as the company takes action to stop the problem, near the Lidl supermarket on the busy street. The curfew is until the end of Friday.

Picture shows Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, where a curfew has been put in place on the 24 bus service following attacks on services. Picture: Google

First said in a statement: "Due to repeated attacks against our services on Castlebeck Avenue (Lidl), we will divert in both directions via Harborough Avenue, Nodder Road, Hastiler Road South and Spinkhill Avenue."

It is not the first time that the company has had to divert its number 24 service. Last October, in the run-in to Hallowe'en, First had to alter the route of the service, missing out its usual route along Spinkhill Avenue and Ravencroft Road and Smelter Wood Road, because of attacks on their vehicles along the route near Stradbroke.

There were a spate of incidents during October and November that year, affecting several services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First South Yorkshire said in a statement last November: “Acts of vandalism against our bus services can have significant safety consequences for our customers and staff as well as those intending to travel."