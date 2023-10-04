News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
Car upside down after crash in early hours
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Sheffield bus attacks: Curfew put in place on buses on Castlebeck Avenue, Manor, near Lidl, after attacks

Bus company first puts curfew for rest of week on service along Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, after attacks on services

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yobs have launched a series of attacks on bus services on a busy Sheffield street.

The series of incidents, reported by the operator First, have led to the company introducing a curfew on services on Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, for the rest of this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means no services will be going along the street after 6pm for the rest of the week, as the company takes action to stop the problem, near the Lidl supermarket on the busy street. The curfew is until the end of Friday.

Most Popular

Picture shows Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, where a curfew has been put in place on the 24 bus service following attacks on services. Picture: GooglePicture shows Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, where a curfew has been put in place on the 24 bus service following attacks on services. Picture: Google
Picture shows Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, where a curfew has been put in place on the 24 bus service following attacks on services. Picture: Google

First said in a statement: "Due to repeated attacks against our services on Castlebeck Avenue (Lidl), we will divert in both directions via Harborough Avenue, Nodder Road, Hastiler Road South and Spinkhill Avenue."

It is not the first time that the company has had to divert its number 24 service. Last October, in the run-in to Hallowe'en, First had to alter the route of the service, missing out its usual route along Spinkhill Avenue and Ravencroft Road and Smelter Wood Road, because of attacks on their vehicles along the route near Stradbroke.

There were a spate of incidents during October and November that year, affecting several services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First South Yorkshire said in a statement last November: “Acts of vandalism against our bus services can have significant safety consequences for our customers and staff as well as those intending to travel."

They also said at the time the safety of staff and customers was their highest priority, and they worked closely with the community and the police to investigate incidents, asking people with information to contact Crimestoppers

Related topics:BusesSheffield