Sheffield bus attacks: Curfew put in place on buses on Castlebeck Avenue, Manor, near Lidl, after attacks
Bus company first puts curfew for rest of week on service along Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield, after attacks on services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yobs have launched a series of attacks on bus services on a busy Sheffield street.
The series of incidents, reported by the operator First, have led to the company introducing a curfew on services on Castlebeck Avenue, near Manor, for the rest of this week.
It means no services will be going along the street after 6pm for the rest of the week, as the company takes action to stop the problem, near the Lidl supermarket on the busy street. The curfew is until the end of Friday.
First said in a statement: "Due to repeated attacks against our services on Castlebeck Avenue (Lidl), we will divert in both directions via Harborough Avenue, Nodder Road, Hastiler Road South and Spinkhill Avenue."
It is not the first time that the company has had to divert its number 24 service. Last October, in the run-in to Hallowe'en, First had to alter the route of the service, missing out its usual route along Spinkhill Avenue and Ravencroft Road and Smelter Wood Road, because of attacks on their vehicles along the route near Stradbroke.
There were a spate of incidents during October and November that year, affecting several services.
First South Yorkshire said in a statement last November: “Acts of vandalism against our bus services can have significant safety consequences for our customers and staff as well as those intending to travel."
They also said at the time the safety of staff and customers was their highest priority, and they worked closely with the community and the police to investigate incidents, asking people with information to contact Crimestoppers