Long-standing councillor ‘king of Cudworth” receives first distinguished service award after 49 years’ on council

A long standing Barnsley councillor, who has been branded the ‘king of Cudworth’, was the first to receive a new distinguished service award for 49 years’ service in his community.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT

Councillor Charles Wraith MBE, who represents the Cudworth ward, is set to retire in May after first being elected in 1974.

Coun Wraith oversaw a number of improvements to his ward in his time on the council, including extensions to Birkwood and Churchfield schools, as well as a new school and fire station.

Cudworth also saw the construction of the Cudworth and West Green bypass, and a building containing 36 start-up units for businesses was created on Snydale Road. A new cemetery was also established off Royston Road.

Coun Wraith told the meeting it was an ‘extremely proud moment’ to be awarded ‘a remarkable honour’.
Coun Wraith also served as the borough’s mayor between 1997-98, visiting Barnsley’s twin towns of Schwäbisch Gmünd and Horlivka

Throughout Coun Wraith’s political career, he was supported by his wife Marilyn, who sadly died six years ago.

During an extraordinary meeting of the full council today (March 23), tributes poured in from all political parties for coun Wraith’s long service.

He was presented with the Distinguished Service Award, introduced by BMBC in February, to recognise councillors who have served for more than 30 years.

Coun Wraith told the meeting it was an ‘extremely proud moment’ to be awarded ‘a remarkable honour’.

“Thank you for your support, and all you’ve done working together with me over the years. Cheers to everybody- some brilliant officers I’ve worked with and some brilliant colleagues.”

Councillor Chris Lamb, chair of the award panel, said Coun Wraith is a “Cudworth man through and through,” and praised his “massive achievements”, referring to him as “king of Cudworth”.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, added: “There isn’t much on Barnsley Council he hasn’t been involved in.

Sir Houghton said the people of Cudworth will ‘always be grateful’ for Coun Wraith’s work.

“We’ve been ward colleagues for 34 years, along with Councillor [Joe] Hayward he’s covered my back, encouraged me, questioned and challenged me, at times, but he’s never doubted me as a person.

“He’s always tried to make a better Cudworth and a better Barnsley, and he’s always been the best, hardworking, dedicated work colleague you could ever wish for.”

Barnsley