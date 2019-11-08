Crowdfunding appeal launched after one of UK's oldest pubs in Barnsley floods
A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help the landlords of a flooded pub in Barnsley, which is believed to be one of the oldest in the UK.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:59 am
The Mill of the Black Monks on Grange Lane, which dates back to 1150AD was flooded yesterday when one month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours.
Jason Cotton, who has set up an online crowdfunding appeal on Go Fund Me, said the owners have been hit by floods three times in a year.
He said Lee and Emma Bailey, who took it over just over a year ago, have put ‘blood, sweat and tears’ into their venture but have been ‘hit three times’ by flooding.
He said: “I'm setting up a Go Fund Me page as every little will help.”
