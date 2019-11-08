Crowdfunding appeal launched after one of UK's oldest pubs in Barnsley floods

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help the landlords of a flooded pub in Barnsley, which is believed to be one of the oldest in the UK.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:59 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:59 am

The Mill of the Black Monks on Grange Lane, which dates back to 1150AD was flooded yesterday when one month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours.

WEATHER: Snake Pass becomes latest road to close due to flooding

Jason Cotton, who has set up an online crowdfunding appeal on Go Fund Me, said the owners have been hit by floods three times in a year.

The Old Monk in Barnsley flooded when one month's worth of rain fell in a day

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Major rescue operation mounted for stranded shoppers, workers and motorists at Parkgate

He said Lee and Emma Bailey, who took it over just over a year ago, have put ‘blood, sweat and tears’ into their venture but have been ‘hit three times’ by flooding.

He said: “I'm setting up a Go Fund Me page as every little will help.”

LATEST: 'Do not travel' warning issued to train passengers in South Yorkshire due to floods

Click HERE to donate.