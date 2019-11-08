The train company has issued ‘no not travel' advice for customers on three routes.

Flooding has closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria - and because a number of roads are also closed and under water, passengers are urged not to attempt to travel.

Northern is urging passengers not to travel today due to flooding

The firm said there ‘remains potential for disruption to services in many areas of the Northern network throughout the day’.

Northern customers on other routes are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead.

In a statement, the company said: "As we move into the evening peak we are still experiencing disruption on several routes and, with heavy rain forecast for much of the evening, disruption is likely for the rest of the day.

"We are still advising customers on three routes - Sheffield to Lincoln, Sheffield to Gainsborough and Manchester Victoria to Hebden Bridge - not to travel as flooding is making rail and road travel extremely difficult.

"Colleagues at Network Rail are working hard to return the tracks to normal working, but at present we have no estimate as to when we will be able to operate services on the affected routes.

"Northern would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to try to run as many services as possible."

At 6am, Northern said that in addition to the three blocked routes, Northern trains from Doncaster - Scunthorpe will not call at Kirk Sandall.

And Leeds - Doncaster services are currently suspended due to flooding near Adwick.

Northern said that duo flooding at Kiveton Park, services are unable to run between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central and Sheffield and Lincoln Central.

There is no estimate for when normal services will resume.

Due to deteriorating road conditions from flood water, Northern is unable to provide road transport between Lincoln and Sheffield, and Gainsborough Central and Sheffield.

Ticket accepted on East Midlands Railway between Lincoln - Nottingham/Newark/Doncaster in both directions and on LNER between Newark Northgate - Doncaster, Retford - Doncaster in both directions.

Due to severe flooding at Rotherham Central, Moorthorpe and Conisbrough, services between Sheffield and Leeds, via Moorthorpe), and Sheffield and Doncaster are suspended until further notice.

There is no road replacement available to serve the route due to road closures.

Disruption is expected until the end of today at the earliest.

Due to flooding at Shepley the line is closed between Huddersfield and Denby Dale. The service is expected to run between Sheffield and Penistone but there will be no onward road replacement due to road conditions.

Customers wishing to travel between Sheffield and Huddersfield in both directions are advised to travel via Leeds.

There will be no service between Huddersfield and Penistone until further notice and customers are advised not to travel.

The Sheffield to Leeds, via Moorthorpe, services are not running because the line is closed.

Customers from Moorthorpe may travel via South Elmsall to Leeds.

The route from Sheffield to Leeds via Barnsley is currently unaffected.

Due to flooding and river levels expected to peak further there will be no service between Sheffield and Goole until further notice.

The line between Sheffield and Manchester is expected to operate as normal.

Due to flooding between Mexborough and Conisbrough the line is closed.