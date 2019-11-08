Roads became rivers and were impassable for motorists as torrential rain fell for much of yesterday.

South Yorkshire firefighters rescued over 100 people, with back up provided by crews from other fire services, including Manchester and West Midlands.

Firefighters rescued stranded shoppers, motorists and workers from Parkgate

Flooding issues yesterday led to 500 calls to the fire service control room between 10pm and 4am.

South Yorkshire Police said: “While all districts across the county suffered flooding, one key area of note was the Parkgate area of Rotherham. “Some stranded motorists were assisted by the fire service using boats, our officers were present, too.”