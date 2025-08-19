Vulcan Road Meadowhall Way crash: Casualty in hospital after crash which caused Sheffield traffic chaos
Traffic jams were reported near Meadowhall after the crash near the popular Sheffield shopping centre, this afternoon.
Now Yorkshire Ambulance Service has provided details of the emergency response to the incident.
A spokesman told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.26pm on Tuesday (August 19) to report a collision on Vulcan Road near Meadowhall.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
The motoring organisation described the road as closed and queueing traffic due to crash on Vulcan Road.
It describes the road as closed in both directions from Meadowhall Way (Meadowhall Central) to the A6178 Sheffield Road.
It adds: “Congestion to the A6178 and A631 Northbound. “
The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for more information.