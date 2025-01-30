Brightside Lane Sheffield: CCTV captures crash at 'accident blackspot'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 07:35 BST
A casualty was taken to hospital following a crash at an “accident blackspot” in Sheffield this week.

A car was involved in a crash with a lorry on a busy Sheffield industrial estate on January 28.

A lorry and a car were involved in a collision at the junction of Brightside Lane and Fell Street at around 7.30am on January 28 in Sheffield. This CCTV image shows the moment before they collided
A lorry and a car were involved in a collision at the junction of Brightside Lane and Fell Street at around 7.30am on January 28 in Sheffield. This CCTV image shows the moment before they collided | Ken Torres

CCTV shared with The Star shows the collision at the corner of Brightside Lane and Fell Street at 7.24am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent paramedics to the scene and “one person was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Traffic on the busy industrial estate was badly affected following the collision.

Local businessman Ken Torres, of Torres pumps and Engineering Ltd, told The Star the junction is “an accident blackspot.”

“There is a give way for vehicles coming down Brightside Lane and turning onto Fell Street, but it is just the dotted line.

“Both lanes of traffic see a green light.

“There is no sign and the vehicles can be too fast to stop in time.

“What is the cost to put in a filter lane or even a sign? What is the cost of a life? Will it take someone dying to do something?”

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council have both been contacted for a comment.

