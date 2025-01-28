M1 crash: Photos show car overturned at the edge of the Tinsley viaduct in terrifying crash

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:47 BST
There are queues and delays on the M1 near Sheffield after a terrifying crash on the Tinsley viaduct.

Photos of the incident show a silver car on its roof close to the edge of the viaduct.

One wheel of the flipped car hangs over the outer barrier, which prevents cars from coming off the bridge.

A car has flipped on the Tinsley viaduct after a crash.A car has flipped on the Tinsley viaduct after a crash.
A car has flipped on the Tinsley viaduct after a crash. | National Highways
Emergency services have since reopened one lane to release traffic.Emergency services have since reopened one lane to release traffic.
Emergency services have since reopened one lane to release traffic. | National World

It has been reported by National Highways that there are no serious injuries as a result of the accident, which happened at around 11am today.

The photo shows the vehicle surrounded by emergency vehicles including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police.

National Highways said traffic had been stopped as a result of the crash, but one lane has since been reopened and held traffic has been released.

It is reported there is three miles of congestion, lasting approximately 30 minutes.

