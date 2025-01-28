M1 crash: Photos show car overturned at the edge of the Tinsley viaduct in terrifying crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Photos of the incident show a silver car on its roof close to the edge of the viaduct.
One wheel of the flipped car hangs over the outer barrier, which prevents cars from coming off the bridge.
It has been reported by National Highways that there are no serious injuries as a result of the accident, which happened at around 11am today.
The photo shows the vehicle surrounded by emergency vehicles including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police.
National Highways said traffic had been stopped as a result of the crash, but one lane has since been reopened and held traffic has been released.
It is reported there is three miles of congestion, lasting approximately 30 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.