Hartley Brook Road robbery: Suspects flee post office raid on bicycle after terrifying knifepoint robbery
South Yorkshire Police cordoned off the post office on Hartley Brook Road, near Shiregreen, Sheffield, after the incident, with officers and police cars seen outside the building afterwards.
Today officers revealed details of the raid, which happened on Monday morning during rush hour.
They told The Star: “Yesterday (Monday, January 27) at 8.22am we responded to reports of a robbery at Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that two unknown men stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes from Hartley Brook Road Post Office.
“It is further reported that in the process of this robbery the men threatened a woman with a knife. The men then left the scene on a pushbike.”
Police say that enquiries into the robbery are still ongoing, and have asked anyone with information to contact them.
You can pass information to police online by logging onto www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
You can also get in touch on the phone by ringing 101.
Either way, they ask that you quote investigation number 134 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or on their website.