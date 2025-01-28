Hartley Brook Road robbery: Suspects flee post office raid on bicycle after terrifying knifepoint robbery

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Robbers threatened a woman at a Sheffield post office with a knife - before pedalling off on a bicycle.

South Yorkshire Police cordoned off the post office on Hartley Brook Road, near Shiregreen, Sheffield, after the incident, with officers and police cars seen outside the building afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today officers revealed details of the raid, which happened on Monday morning during rush hour.

Hartley Brook Road post office. Photo: GoogleHartley Brook Road post office. Photo: Google
Hartley Brook Road post office. Photo: Google | Google

They told The Star: “Yesterday (Monday, January 27) at 8.22am we responded to reports of a robbery at Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that two unknown men stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes from Hartley Brook Road Post Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is further reported that in the process of this robbery the men threatened a woman with a knife. The men then left the scene on a pushbike.”

Police say that enquiries into the robbery are still ongoing, and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

You can pass information to police online by logging onto www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

You can also get in touch on the phone by ringing 101.

Either way, they ask that you quote investigation number 134 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or on their website.

Related topics:SheffieldPost OfficeSuspectSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice