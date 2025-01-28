Brightside Lane Sheffeld: Lorry and car involved in collision at "accident blackspot"
Police were spotted on Brightside Lane today (January 28) after a car and the HGV collided at the junction of Fell Street at around 7.30am.
Traffic on the busy industrial estate was badly affected following the collision.
The car was reportedly being towed away as of 9am and normal traffic has resumed.
Local businessman Ken Torres, of Torres pumps and Engineering Ltd, told The Star the junction is “an accident blackspot.”
“You are guaranteed to see a crash there once a month,” said Mr Torres.
“There is a give way for vehicles coming down Brightside Lane towards the city and turning onto Fell Street, but it is just the dotted line. There is no sign and vehicles are too fast to stop in time.
“What is the cost to put in a filter lane or even a sign? What is the cost of a life? Will it take someone dying to do something?”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
