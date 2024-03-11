Barnsley, Hoyland: M1 in South Yorkshire closed in both directions due to 'police-led incident'
A section of the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions tonight, due to a 'South Yorkshire Police-led incident'.
The closure is in place on the M1 northbound between Junction 36 (Hoyland) and Junction 37 (Barnsley).
A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident.
"National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management."
Delays are currently building on the M1 northbound, following the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.