Barnsley, Hoyland: M1 in South Yorkshire closed in both directions due to 'police-led incident'

Police are on the scene.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Mar 2024, 20:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A section of the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions tonight, due to a 'South Yorkshire Police-led incident'.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incidentA National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident
A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident

The closure is in place on the M1 northbound between Junction 36 (Hoyland) and Junction 37 (Barnsley).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident.

"National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management."

Delays are currently building on the M1 northbound, following the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceBarnsleyTrafficNational Highways