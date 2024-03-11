Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions tonight, due to a 'South Yorkshire Police-led incident'.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident

The closure is in place on the M1 northbound between Junction 36 (Hoyland) and Junction 37 (Barnsley).

"National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management."

Delays are currently building on the M1 northbound, following the incident.