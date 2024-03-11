Sheffield retro: 26 of the best photos capturing popular bakers and butchers shops of the 80s and 90s

Take a butcher's at these photos showing shops from across Sheffield

A good butchers or bakers shop can play a vital role in maintaining a thriving community.

They are often much more than a place to buy fresh meat or bread, providing a place for people to meet and chat as they do their shopping.

But the cost of living crisis, coupled with growing competition from big supermarkets, has forced many much-loved butchers and bakers out of business in recent years.

These photos look back at some of the most popular butchers and bakers shops in Sheffield during the 80s and 90s, showing the characters who ran them and some of the regular customers.

This retro photo gallery includes pictures from across Sheffield, including Parson Cross, High Green, Sharrow and Grenoside, to name just a few.

Also pictured is Fletchers Bakery, which is still going after more than 125 years.

The images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

C. Hulley, butchers, on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, in 1989

1. Inside Hulley's

C. Hulley, butchers, on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, in 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Castle Bakery and other shops on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, in July 1986

2. Castle Bakery

Castle Bakery and other shops on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, in July 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield

E.W. Pearson and Sons butchers on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1996

3. Middlewood Road

E.W. Pearson and Sons butchers on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1996 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Bakery stall at Crystal Peaks Indoor Market in August 1988

4. Crystal Peaks

Bakery stall at Crystal Peaks Indoor Market in August 1988 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

