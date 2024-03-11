Blackburn Valley trail Shiregreen: Police search for 'dangerous' nuisance biker at Sheffield beauty spot
A 'dangerous' biker has left residents in fear of their safety at a Sheffield beauty spot, police have warned.
South Yorkshire Police say they have had complaints after an incident on Blackburn Valley Trail, Shiregreen, which left people fearful for their safety on a Saturday afternoon.
Officers have now released pictures of someone they think can help with the investigation.
The pictures show the rider on a motorbike carrying the number 69 on the front, wearing grey coveralls and a black crash helmet. One of the pictures shows a pillion rider with him.
Police said in a statement: "It is reported that on February 24, 2024 at 12.26pm an off-road bike was seen being ridden in an erratic manner on Blackburn Valley Trail near to Deep Lane in the Shiregreen area.
"The manner in which the bike was being ridden, as reported by witnesses, is said to be dangerous and could result in injury to the rider or other members of the public.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries."
The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 25, and of average build. Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the police online live chat, www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ You can also get in touch by telephone by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/50580/24 when you get in touch.
You can also pass on information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website