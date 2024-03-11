Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A climber has been airlifted to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital after a horrific 10m fall.

Rescuers said the man had been climbing in the Peak District not far from the A6187 road, when safety equipment failed.

The man was transported to the hospital's trauma unit by air ambulance after suffering the fall at rocks called Millstone Edge, which are between Sheffield and Hathersage in what is a popular beauty spot.

Edale Mountain Rescue at the scene of the incident. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue was called out to help the man by Derbyshire police after the fall was reported to emergency services, shortly before 5pm on Friday (March 8)

The mountain rescue organisation, which is a charity, said in a statement that the climber, who was on a rock known as Dextrous Hare, suffered a 10m fall when he slipped and his protection failed.

The added: "After a primary survey by a team member, he was found to be suffering from lower spine and upper pelvic pain.

"He was given pain relief before being Immobilised in a vacuum mattress with a pelvic binder in place for the potential pelvic injuries.

"After being placed on the team stretcher he was moved hand over hand to the top of the crag and then handed over the the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire air ambulance for transfer to the trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Edale Mountain Rescue depends on donations to carry out its mountain rescue work in the Peak District.