Archer Road: Burst water main causes 'road to lift up' on major Sheffield route
The road goes past the Archer Drive Sainsbury's, one of the busiest supermarkets in Sheffield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A burst water main on a major Sheffield route is causing the road to "lift up" with the pressure.
Videos show water rushing downhill on Archer Road, in Millhouses, close to the busy Sainsbury's petrol station.
An eyewitness told The Star how the leak is severe enough that the asphalt on the road was starting to "lift up" when they saw it at around 4pm.
The route runs alongside the busy Archer Drive retail park containing a number of businesses, including a large Sainsbury's supermarket, a McDonald's and a PureGym.
A loss of water pressure has been reported in the S8 and S12 area as a result.
Traffic on Archer Road as well as nearby Abberydale Road and Springfield Road has also been affected.