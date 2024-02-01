Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burst water main on a major Sheffield route is causing the road to "lift up" with the pressure.

Videos show water rushing downhill on Archer Road, in Millhouses, close to the busy Sainsbury's petrol station.

An eyewitness told The Star how the leak is severe enough that the asphalt on the road was starting to "lift up" when they saw it at around 4pm.

The route runs alongside the busy Archer Drive retail park containing a number of businesses, including a large Sainsbury's supermarket, a McDonald's and a PureGym.

A loss of water pressure has been reported in the S8 and S12 area as a result.