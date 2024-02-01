News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 fascinating photos looking back at the early 1960s

Retro takes a wander around all things Sheffield in the early 1960s.
By Jane Salt
Published 1st Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Our gallery of photographs takes a nostalgic look back in and around Sheffield more than sixty years ago.

1. Experiment

It was 'buses only' from late 1960 and, with the trams gone, Sheffield Corporation experimented with a temporary roundabout in Town Hall Square Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Campaign

The long queue outside Sheffield Town Hall waiting for vaccination at the start of the Sheffield Poliomyelitis campaign, May 1, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Nelson

The Nelson pub, Moorhead, Sheffield, pictured in 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Atkinson's

John Atkinson's old shop on Leopold Street that had just been sold, July 5, 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Related topics:Sheffield