Our gallery of photographs takes a nostalgic look back in and around Sheffield more than sixty years ago.
1. Experiment
It was 'buses only' from late 1960 and, with the trams gone, Sheffield Corporation experimented with a temporary roundabout in Town Hall Square Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Campaign
The long queue outside Sheffield Town Hall waiting for vaccination at the start of the Sheffield Poliomyelitis campaign, May 1, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Nelson
The Nelson pub, Moorhead, Sheffield, pictured in 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Atkinson's
John Atkinson's old shop on Leopold Street that had just been sold, July 5, 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers