Police are hunting a black car reportedly used in a shooting in a Rotherham neighbourhood last night.

Police are investigating a shooting on Lawrence Drive, in Swinton, South Yorkshire, where shots were reportedly fired from a black car at a silver vehicle.

Crime Scene Investigators were reportedly scrambled to the scene on Lawrence Drive in Swinton at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (January 31) over reports of a firearms discharge.

Officers say shots were fired from a black vehicle into a silver vehicle, leading to the window of the silver vehicle being smashed. Both vehicles then left the scene.