Swinton shooting: Firearms incident in Rotherham neighbourhood after shots fired from black car
A silver vehicle was reportedly targeted and had its window smashed in the shooting.
Police are hunting a black car reportedly used in a shooting in a Rotherham neighbourhood last night.
Crime Scene Investigators were reportedly scrambled to the scene on Lawrence Drive in Swinton at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (January 31) over reports of a firearms discharge.
Officers say shots were fired from a black vehicle into a silver vehicle, leading to the window of the silver vehicle being smashed. Both vehicles then left the scene.
Anyone with information - in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage - that may help officers with their enquiries should contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 512 of January 31, 2024.