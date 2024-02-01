Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devastated friends and loved ones have paid tribute to the woman killed in a tragic collision with a car in Sheffield.

Flowers have been left at the roadside by Donetsk Way, after the pedestrian died, having been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision involving a car near the tram stop, near Crystal Peaks in the South East of the city.

Moving messages, remembering the woman, have accompanied flowers which have been left around a post at the side of the busy road, on a small patch of grass. They named her only as Ellie.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal collision at Donetsk Way in Sheffield, paying tribute to Ellie. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World.

One bouquet carried the message: "So, so sad. Fly high Ellie."

Another read: "Such a tragic loss. God bless."

One carried the message: "Beautiful inside and out. We will remember your beautiful smile and kind heart, always."

The woman has not been officially named by South Yorkshire Police, and it is understood that the Sheffield coroner has been informed of the death.

Flowers left at the scene of fatal collision at Donetsk Way in Sheffield. Dean Atkins, National World.

Police closed Donetsk Way for several hours after the collision on Thursday January 25, while they carried out investigations, and appealed for witnesses to the incident.

They said in a statement after Ellie's sad death: "We are appealing for information after a collision led to the death of a woman in Sheffield.

"Emergency services were called to Donetsk Way at 7.35am, following a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

"The female pedestrian was taken to hospital however sadly later died. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by our roads policing officers.

"The Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Donetsk Way in the direction of Moss Way when the collision occurred.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage along the route of Donetsk Way in Sheffield."

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 501 of 25 January 2024.

You can also access their online portal here on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].