Advice issued for Sheffield United fans heading to first Premier League home game of the season against Crystal Palace
Sheffield United fans heading to the club’s first Premier League game at Bramall Lane in 12 years have been warned to expect delays due to roadworks on Sheffield Parkway.
The Blades play host to Crystal Palace on Sunday (kick off 2pm) after securing a point in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening day of the season last weekend.
But fans have been advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys as lane closures will be in place on Sheffield Parkway between 6am and 6pm.
The closures will be in place to allow Sheffield Council’s contractor Amey to undertake inspections on the Variable Message Signs (VMS) which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
General maintenance work is also set to take place on Mosborough Parkway throughout September, with parts of the road being closed over several days, starting on Wednesday, September 4.
Work will take place between 10:15am and 2:30pm and diversions will be in place.
In addition, there will be two complete overnight road closures on Mosborough Parkway from 10pm to 5am on Wednesday, September 4, on the southbound carriageway from Coisley Hill to Moss Way and on Saturday, September 7, from the junction with Sheffield Parkway to Coisley Hill in both directions in and out of the city.
Melissa Wise, Operational Director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
Road signage will be in place during the works to inform motorists of diversions.
To find out more about the Streets Ahead programme of works, visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead