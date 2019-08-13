Have your say on plans to reduce speed limit on Sheffield Parkway
People can have their say on plans to reduce the speed limit on Sheffield Parkway at a meeting next week.
The Government has tasked officials with reducing pollution along the dual carriageway, which straddles Sheffield and Rotherham.
Both Sheffield and Rotherham councils have been working together on a plan to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by eight per cent.
And one option they are exploring is to lower the speed limit on part of the road, which the authorities believe will result in motorists driving at a more consistent speed to reduce fuel consumption and in turn pollution.
The stretch of the Parkway they are looking at is between the M1 and Handsworth Road junction which has a 70mph limit.
Council bosses are proposing to reduce the speed limit on the ‘Rotherham section of the Parkway’ to 50mph.
This would bring it in line with the Sheffield half of the road, which is predominantly 50mph before dropping further to 40mph and 30mph as you approach the city centre.
There is also a plan to widen the Parkway by adding a third lane between Catcliffe and the M1, as well as make changes to the roundabout at junction 33 at Catcliffe.
A business case is to be submitted to the Department of Transport in autumn 2019 and if successful approximately £40m will be awarded to carry out the works from the Government’s Local Growth Fund.
Building work would start in early 2020, which would be expected to be completed by late 2021.
Coun Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “Connectivity is the key to unlocking growth, with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District and Waverley currently undergoing significant development.
“This scheme will bring both economic and health benefits to our borough whilst ensuring the transport infrastructure supports current and future development.”
The consultation event will take place at Brinsworth Parish Centre, Field Viw, Brinsworth, on Wednesday, August 21 from 3pm until 7pm.
Plans of the scheme will be available to view and there will be opportunities to discuss the project with the Rotherham Council project team.