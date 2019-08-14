Sheffield stroke patient records video message of thanks for team who helped him - from he top of one of the UK's highest mountains

John Webb, aged 58, of Totley, climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales less than four months after suffering a serious stroke, which initially left him unable to walk at all.

After treatment at the Acute Stroke Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, however, followed by rehabilitation at the Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre and at home with the community stroke service, he was able to complete the challenging solo hike.

At the summit, he recorded a video to thank the team who had helped him recover.

In the video, he said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that looked after me and said I could do this thing.

“Less than four months ago I couldn’t even walk, and here I am at the top of Snowdon, which is all down to you guys. The doctors, nurses, physios, everyone that has helped me - I appreciate you so much and I just wanted to let you know that.”

John, of Totley, suffered the stroke, which was caused by a split in a vein, in early March.

John was treated by the stroke unit, before going to SPARC for rehabilitation, where he progressed from being weak and unsteady to a point where he was mobile enough to go home.

Being an active person, who had completed four marathons and 80 half-marathons prior to the stroke, he wanted to set himself a challenge as he continued his recovery.

He said: “Climbing Snowdon was one thing I wanted to accomplish. It was a challenge, but I thought I am going to do it.”